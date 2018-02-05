FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
February 5, 2018 / 7:04 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Malaysian Jan crude price rises to three-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects prices of Tapis, Dulang and Bintulu in table, and
company identification code in paragraph 3.)
    SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The official selling price
(OSP) of a basket of January-loading Malaysian crude oil grades
 has been set at $73.53 a barrel, the highest since
January 2015, Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.
    The January price for flagship Labuan rose $4.99 per barrel
from the previous month.
    Petronas           sets the OSP benchmark based on the spot
differentials to dated Brent for the four grades - Labuan, Miri,
Kikeh and Kimanis.
    The Malaysian crude benchmark mechanism was launched in
January 2014, and updated to include the Kimanis crude grade
starting January 2017.
    Here are the OSPs for the Malaysian grades: 
    
PETRONAS 2017-2018 TERM PRICES (INCLUDES "P" ADJUSTMENT)
           JAN     DEC    NOV
 LABUAN    73.53   68.54  67.12
 MIRI      73.53   68.54  67.12
 KIKEH     73.53   68.54  67.12
 KIMANIS   73.53   68.54  67.12
 TAPIS     71.93   66.94  65.52
 DULANG    73.13   68.14  66.72
 BINTULU   71.93   66.94  65.52
       

 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan
Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.