SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) -

* ConocoPhillips has sold 300,000 barrels of Malaysia’s Kimanis condensate to Exxon Mobil for September-loading, two trade sources told Reuters on Friday.

* The cargo was sold at a discount of around 50 cents to dated Brent, they said. (Reporting By Shu Zhang; editing by Uttaresh.V)