Malaysia's Kimanis crude supplies to drop in Dec - sources

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - * Malaysia's exports of Kimanis crude oil are expected to drop to 10 cargoes in December, from 11 in the previous month, industry sources said on Wednesday * Robust demand for crude in Asia and pending United States sanctions on Iranian crude are expected to support premiums * Malaysia's Petronas will be allocated four cargoes, while Royal Dutch Shell will have three cargoes to market, one of the sources said. * PetroBrunei, ConocoPhillips and Murphy Oil will each have a cargo, the source added. Seller Grade Volume Loading date (KB) Shell Kimanis 600 Dec 2-6 Petronas Kimanis 600 Dec 5-9 PetroBrunei Kimanis 600 Dec 8-12 Petronas Kimanis 600 Dec 11-15 Shell Kimanis 600 Dec 14-18 ConocoPhillips Kimanis 600 Dec 17-21 Petronas Kimanis 600 Dec 20-24 Murphy Oil Kimanis 600 Dec 23-27 Shell Kimanis 600 Dec 26-30 Petronas Kimanis 600 Dec 29-Jan 2 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)