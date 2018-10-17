FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Malaysia's Kimanis crude supplies to drop in Dec - sources

2 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - 
    * Malaysia's exports of Kimanis crude oil are expected to
drop to
10 cargoes in December, from 11 in the previous month, industry
sources said on Wednesday
    * Robust demand for crude in Asia and pending United States
sanctions on Iranian crude are expected to support premiums
    * Malaysia's Petronas           will be allocated four
cargoes,
while Royal Dutch Shell will have three cargoes to
market, one of the sources said.
    * PetroBrunei, ConocoPhillips and Murphy Oil
will
each have a cargo, the source added. 

 Seller           Grade       Volume   Loading date
                              (KB)     
 Shell            Kimanis         600  Dec 2-6
 Petronas         Kimanis         600  Dec 5-9
 PetroBrunei      Kimanis         600  Dec 8-12
 Petronas         Kimanis         600  Dec 11-15
 Shell            Kimanis         600  Dec 14-18
 ConocoPhillips   Kimanis         600  Dec 17-21
 Petronas         Kimanis         600  Dec 20-24
 Murphy Oil       Kimanis         600  Dec 23-27
 Shell            Kimanis         600  Dec 26-30
 Petronas         Kimanis         600  Dec 29-Jan 2
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
