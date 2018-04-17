Malaysia's Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) -

* Malaysia will export 10 cargoes of the Kimanis grade of crude oil in June, down 1 cargo from the previous month, trade sources said on Tuesday

* Malaysia’s Petronas will export four cargoes, while Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips have two cargoes each, the sources said

* Indonesia’s Pertamina and Petroleum Brunei will export a cargo each, according to the sources. Oil companies do not typically comment on such trade flows

* One of the 10 cargoes will be a crossover cargo, one of the sources said, meaning it would be for either May/June or June/July

* ConocoPhillips may have sold a May-loading Kimanis cargo at a premium of about $3.50 a barrel to dated Brent, traders have said, though the deal could not be confirmed (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan Editing by Joseph Radford)