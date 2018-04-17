FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 17, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Malaysia's Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) -

* Malaysia will export 10 cargoes of the Kimanis grade of crude oil in June, down 1 cargo from the previous month, trade sources said on Tuesday

* Malaysia’s Petronas will export four cargoes, while Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips have two cargoes each, the sources said

* Indonesia’s Pertamina and Petroleum Brunei will export a cargo each, according to the sources. Oil companies do not typically comment on such trade flows

* One of the 10 cargoes will be a crossover cargo, one of the sources said, meaning it would be for either May/June or June/July

* ConocoPhillips may have sold a May-loading Kimanis cargo at a premium of about $3.50 a barrel to dated Brent, traders have said, though the deal could not be confirmed (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.