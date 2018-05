SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) -

* Malaysia will export 12 cargoes of the Kimanis grade of crude oil in July, up two cargoes from the previous month, trade sources said on Wednesday

* Malaysia’s Petronas will be allocated four cargoes, while ConocoPhillips will have three, the sources said

* Royal Dutch Shell and Petroleum Brunei will each have two cargoes while Murphy Oil will have one, one of the sources said (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sunil Nair)