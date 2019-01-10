CORRECTED-Malaysia's Jan 1 - 10 palm oil exports up 46.6 pct -ITS

(Corrects percentage change in headline and paragraph one) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1 - 10 rose 46.6 percent to 451,845 tonnes from 308,207 tonnes shipped during December 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Jan 1 - 10 Dec 1 - 10 Crude palm oil 126,275 69,610 RBD palm oil 22,495 9,370 RBD palm olein 126,495 121,080 RBD palm stearin 38,900 18,680 Crude palm kernel oil 8,000 7,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 44,225 13,500 TOP PALM MARKETS Jan 1 - 10 Dec 1 - 10 European Union 115,205 41,510 China 61,000 92,800 India & subcontinent 83,000 97,610 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % December 1,278,661 +53,763 +4.4 (Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com )