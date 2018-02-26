CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Feb 1-25 palm oil exports rise 5.0 pct -ITS

(Corrects all the numbers for Feb 1-25 in the first table) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February 1 - 25 rose 5.0 percent to 1,064,823 tonnes from 1,013,897 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Feb 1 - 25 Jan 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 371,075 231,415 RBD palm oil 80,655 87,200 RBD palm olein 232,196 372,532 RBD palm stearin 60,860 78,990 Crude palm kernel oil 46,480 7,800 Palm fatty acid distillate 36,360 47,702 TOP PALM MARKETS Feb 1 - 25 Jan 1 - 25 European Union N/A 273,638 China N/A 158,550 India & subcontinent N/A 193,210 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3 July 1,239,407 +48,824 +4.1 June 1,190,583 -115,791 -8.9 May 1,306,374 +180,432 +16.0 April 1,125,942 +49,702 +4.6 March 1,076,240 +68,200 +6.8 February 1,008,040 -166,853 -14.2 January 1,174,893 +88,370 +8.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Emily Chow)