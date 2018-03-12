CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's March 1 - 10 palm oil exports fall 12.1 pct -AmSpec

(Corrects company name in headline) KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 (Reuters) - KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1 - 10 fell 12.1 percent to 358,150 tonnes from 407,207 tonnes shipped during February 1 - 10, inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the palm export figures for March 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS March 1 - 10 Feb 1 - 10 Crude palm oil 150,101 195,900 RBD palm oil 15,500 27,810 RBD palm olein 94,720 61,440 RBD palm stearin 2,620 25,630 Crude palm kernel oil 21,585 17,430 Palm fatty acid distillate 24,620 8,070 (Only selected palm products are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % February 1,144,673 -144,845 -11.2 January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3 July 1,239,407 +48,824 +4.1 June 1,190,583 -115,791 -8.9 May 1,306,374 +180,432 +16.0 April 1,125,942 +49,702 +4.6 March 1,076,240 +68,200 +6.8 February 1,008,040 -166,853 -14.2 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Emily Chow)