March 12, 2018 / 11:35 AM / in a day

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's March 1 - 10 palm oil exports fall 12.1 pct -AmSpec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects company name in headline)
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 (Reuters) - KUALA LUMPUR, March 12
(Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1 -
10 fell 12.1 percent
to 358,150 tonnes from 407,207 tonnes shipped during February 1
- 10, inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the palm export figures for March 1 to
10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                               March 1 - 10         Feb 1 - 10
   Crude palm oil                   150,101            195,900
   RBD palm oil                      15,500             27,810
   RBD palm olein                    94,720             61,440
   RBD palm stearin                   2,620             25,630
   Crude palm kernel oil             21,585             17,430
   Palm fatty acid distillate        24,620              8,070
(Only selected palm products are displayed here; they may not
add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
February             1,144,673         -144,845     -11.2
January              1,289,518         -132,552     -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728      +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364      -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716      +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629     +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954       +0.3
July                 1,239,407         +48,824      +4.1
June                 1,190,583         -115,791     -8.9
May                  1,306,374         +180,432     +16.0
April                1,125,942         +49,702      +4.6
March                1,076,240         +68,200      +6.8
February             1,008,040         -166,853     -14.2
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email:
areuters@gmail.com

 (Reporting by Emily Chow)
