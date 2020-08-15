Malaysia's Aug 1-15 palm oil exports fall 16.5% -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-15 fell 16.5 percent to 694,402 tonnes from 831,155 tonnes shipped during July 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS

Aug 1 - 15 July 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 185,220 228,250 RBD palm oil 31,230 69,620 RBD palm olein 218,950 226,930 RBD palm stearin 52,405 63,550 Crude palm kernel oil 36,610 27,900 Palm fatty acid distillate 40,032 21,500 TOP PALM MARKETS

Aug 1 - 15 July 1 - 15 European Union 146,650 150,565 China 180,305 189,410 India & subcontinent 102,265 178,595 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % July 1,716,980 +94,548 +5.8 June 1,622,432 +366,037 +29.1 May 1,256,395 +82,110 +7.0 (Reporting by Liz Lee)