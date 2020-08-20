Malaysia's Aug 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 18.2 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1 - 20 fell 18.2 percent to 946,338 tonnes from 1,157,020 tonnes shipped during July 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Aug 1 - 20 July 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 279,170 334,350 RBD palm oil 42,430 83,720 RBD palm olein 295,790 328,625 RBD palm stearin 68,175 75,950 Crude palm kernel oil 37,110 27,900 Palm fatty acid distillate 50,742 57,665 TOP PALM MARKETS Aug 1 - 20 July 1 - 20 European Union 185,286 226,830 China 235,105 273,125 India & subcontinent 174,415 281,695 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % July 1,716,980 +94,548 +5.8 June 1,622,432 +366,037 +29.1 May 1,256,395 +82,110 +7.0 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com