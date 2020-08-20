Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 20, 2020 / 4:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Aug 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 18.2 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) -    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20
(Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1
- 20 fell 18.2 percent
to 946,338 tonnes from 1,157,020 tonnes shipped during July 1 -
20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August
1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                 Aug 1 - 20        July 1 - 20

   Crude palm oil                   279,170            334,350

   RBD palm oil                      42,430             83,720

   RBD palm olein                   295,790            328,625

   RBD palm stearin                  68,175             75,950

   Crude palm kernel oil             37,110             27,900

   Palm fatty acid distillate        50,742             57,665


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                 Aug 1 - 20        July 1 - 20

   European Union                   185,286            226,830

   China                            235,105            273,125

   India & subcontinent             174,415            281,695


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
July                 1,716,980         +94,548       +5.8
June                 1,622,432         +366,037       +29.1
May                  1,256,395         +82,110       +7.0



Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email:
areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below