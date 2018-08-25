FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2018

Malaysia's Aug 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 9.4 pct -ITS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1 - 25 fell 9.4 percent
to 835,134 tonnes from 921,821 tonnes shipped during July 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Aug 1 - 25        July 1 - 25
   Crude palm oil                   116,200                N/A
   RBD palm oil                      42,595                N/A
   RBD palm olein                   268,573                N/A
   RBD palm stearin                  57,975                N/A
   Crude palm kernel oil             19,000                N/A
   Palm fatty acid distillate        53,775                N/A
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Aug 1 - 25        July 1 - 25
   European Union                   180,852                N/A
   China                             86,990                N/A
   India & subcontinent             150,200                N/A
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
July                 N/A               N/A           N/A
