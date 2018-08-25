Malaysia's Aug 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 9.4 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1 - 25 fell 9.4 percent to 835,134 tonnes from 921,821 tonnes shipped during July 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Aug 1 - 25 July 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 116,200 N/A RBD palm oil 42,595 N/A RBD palm olein 268,573 N/A RBD palm stearin 57,975 N/A Crude palm kernel oil 19,000 N/A Palm fatty acid distillate 53,775 N/A TOP PALM MARKETS Aug 1 - 25 July 1 - 25 European Union 180,852 N/A China 86,990 N/A India & subcontinent 150,200 N/A (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % July N/A N/A N/A Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com