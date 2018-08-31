Malaysia's Aug palm oil exports rise 3.1 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August rose 3.1 percent to 1,073,903 tonnes from 1,041,651 tonnes shipped during July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Aug July Crude palm oil 157,700 132,725 RBD palm oil 77,945 87,554 RBD palm olein 335,413 357,164 RBD palm stearin 66,910 83,190 Crude palm kernel oil 24,500 21,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 62,925 59,820 TOP PALM MARKETS Aug July European Union 230,596 N/A China 96,990 N/A India & subcontinent 230,700 N/A (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,073,903 +32,252 +3.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com