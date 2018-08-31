FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Malaysia's Aug palm oil exports rise 3.1 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August rose 3.1 percent
to 1,073,903 tonnes from 1,041,651 tonnes shipped during July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for August compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                        Aug               July
   Crude palm oil                   157,700            132,725
   RBD palm oil                      77,945             87,554
   RBD palm olein                   335,413            357,164
   RBD palm stearin                  66,910             83,190
   Crude palm kernel oil             24,500             21,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        62,925             59,820
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                        Aug               July
   European Union                   230,596                N/A
   China                             96,990                N/A
   India & subcontinent             230,700                N/A
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,073,903         +32,252       +3.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
