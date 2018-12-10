Malaysia's Dec 1 - 10 palm oil exports fall 0.8 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1 - 10 fell 0.8 percent to 308,207 tonnes from 310,592 tonnes shipped during November 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Dec 1 - 10 Nov 1 - 10 Crude palm oil 69,610 58,300 RBD palm oil 9,370 22,720 RBD palm olein 121,080 93,500 RBD palm stearin 18,680 31,465 Crude palm kernel oil 7,000 0 Palm fatty acid distillate 13,500 4,636 TOP PALM MARKETS Dec 1 - 10 Nov 1 - 10 European Union 41,510 39,532 China 92,800 29,400 India & subcontinent 97,610 65,500 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % November 1,224,898 -173,520 -12.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com