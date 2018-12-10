Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 10, 2018 / 5:02 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Malaysia's Dec 1 - 10 palm oil exports fall 0.8 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1 - 10 fell 0.8 percent
to 308,207 tonnes from 310,592 tonnes shipped during November 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Dec 1 - 10         Nov 1 - 10
   Crude palm oil                    69,610             58,300
   RBD palm oil                       9,370             22,720
   RBD palm olein                   121,080             93,500
   RBD palm stearin                  18,680             31,465
   Crude palm kernel oil              7,000                  0
   Palm fatty acid distillate        13,500              4,636
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Dec 1 - 10         Nov 1 - 10
   European Union                    41,510             39,532
   China                             92,800             29,400
   India & subcontinent              97,610             65,500
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
November             1,224,898         -173,520       -12.4
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.