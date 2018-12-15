Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 15, 2018 / 4:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Malaysia's Dec 1 - 15 palm oil exports fall 4.7 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1 - 15 fell 4.7 percent
to 525,939 tonnes from 551,857 tonnes shipped during November 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Dec 1 - 15         Nov 1 - 15
   Crude palm oil                   120,410            104,600
   RBD palm oil                      15,870             27,720
   RBD palm olein                   217,245            186,180
   RBD palm stearin                  27,145             56,400
   Crude palm kernel oil             12,500             15,600
   Palm fatty acid distillate        41,390             13,436
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Dec 1 - 15         Nov 1 - 15
   European Union                    72,072            123,567
   China                            160,360             50,900
   India & subcontinent             170,210            122,500
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
November             1,224,898         -173,520       -12.4
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.