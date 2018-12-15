Malaysia's Dec 1 - 15 palm oil exports fall 4.7 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1 - 15 fell 4.7 percent to 525,939 tonnes from 551,857 tonnes shipped during November 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Dec 1 - 15 Nov 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 120,410 104,600 RBD palm oil 15,870 27,720 RBD palm olein 217,245 186,180 RBD palm stearin 27,145 56,400 Crude palm kernel oil 12,500 15,600 Palm fatty acid distillate 41,390 13,436 TOP PALM MARKETS Dec 1 - 15 Nov 1 - 15 European Union 72,072 123,567 China 160,360 50,900 India & subcontinent 170,210 122,500 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % November 1,224,898 -173,520 -12.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com