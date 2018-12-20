Malaysia's Dec 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 2.9 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1 - 20 rose 2.9 percent to 808,061 tonnes from 785,493 tonnes shipped during November 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Dec 1 - 20 Nov 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 210,550 142,300 RBD palm oil 29,670 34,150 RBD palm olein 314,102 231,620 RBD palm stearin 44,745 81,960 Crude palm kernel oil 14,500 26,600 Palm fatty acid distillate 62,090 35,736 TOP PALM MARKETS Dec 1 - 20 Nov 1 - 20 European Union 113,097 196,073 China 212,810 103,650 India & subcontinent 249,210 150,000 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % November 1,224,898 -173,520 -12.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com