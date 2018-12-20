Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 20, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Malaysia's Dec 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 2.9 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1 - 20 rose 2.9 percent
to 808,061 tonnes from 785,493 tonnes shipped during November 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Dec 1 - 20         Nov 1 - 20
   Crude palm oil                   210,550            142,300
   RBD palm oil                      29,670             34,150
   RBD palm olein                   314,102            231,620
   RBD palm stearin                  44,745             81,960
   Crude palm kernel oil             14,500             26,600
   Palm fatty acid distillate        62,090             35,736
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Dec 1 - 20         Nov 1 - 20
   European Union                   113,097            196,073
   China                            212,810            103,650
   India & subcontinent             249,210            150,000
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
November             1,224,898         -173,520       -12.4
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below