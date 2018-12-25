Malaysia's Dec 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 2.5 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1 - 25 fell 2.5 percent to 1,015,601 tonnes from 1,041,433 tonnes shipped during November 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Dec 1 - 25 Nov 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 246,745 249,430 RBD palm oil 54,080 50,775 RBD palm olein 380,652 274,400 RBD palm stearin 62,245 99,060 Crude palm kernel oil 14,500 39,110 Palm fatty acid distillate 77,090 43,436 TOP PALM MARKETS Dec 1 - 25 Nov 1 - 25 European Union 173,382 225,933 China 248,810 121,150 India & subcontinent 280,710 242,100 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % November 1,224,898 -173,520 -12.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com