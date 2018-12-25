Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Malaysia's Dec 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 2.5 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December 1 - 25 fell 2.5 percent
to 1,015,601 tonnes from 1,041,433 tonnes shipped during November 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Dec 1 - 25         Nov 1 - 25
   Crude palm oil                   246,745            249,430
   RBD palm oil                      54,080             50,775
   RBD palm olein                   380,652            274,400
   RBD palm stearin                  62,245             99,060
   Crude palm kernel oil             14,500             39,110
   Palm fatty acid distillate        77,090             43,436
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Dec 1 - 25         Nov 1 - 25
   European Union                   173,382            225,933
   China                            248,810            121,150
   India & subcontinent             280,710            242,100
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
November             1,224,898         -173,520       -12.4
