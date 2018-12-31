Malaysia's Dec palm oil exports rise 4.4 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December rose 4.4 percent to 1,278,661 tonnes from 1,224,898 tonnes shipped during November, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Dec Nov Crude palm oil 337,310 295,030 RBD palm oil 73,530 58,075 RBD palm olein 428,252 331,095 RBD palm stearin 89,295 105,350 Crude palm kernel oil 22,350 42,110 Palm fatty acid distillate 92,090 54,156 TOP PALM MARKETS Dec Nov European Union 226,482 288,218 China 300,810 121,150 India & subcontinent 322,010 290,020 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % December 1,278,661 +53,763 +4.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com