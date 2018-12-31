Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Malaysia's Dec palm oil exports rise 4.4 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December rose 4.4 percent
to 1,278,661 tonnes from 1,224,898 tonnes shipped during November, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for December compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                        Dec                Nov
   Crude palm oil                   337,310            295,030
   RBD palm oil                      73,530             58,075
   RBD palm olein                   428,252            331,095
   RBD palm stearin                  89,295            105,350
   Crude palm kernel oil             22,350             42,110
   Palm fatty acid distillate        92,090             54,156
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                        Dec                Nov
   European Union                   226,482            288,218
   China                            300,810            121,150
   India & subcontinent             322,010            290,020
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
December             1,278,661         +53,763       +4.4
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
