February 10, 2019

Malaysia's Feb 1 - 10 palm oil exports fall 13.0 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February 1 - 10 fell 13.0 percent
to 393,353 tonnes from 451,845 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Feb 1 - 10         Jan 1 - 10
   Crude palm oil                    40,640            126,275
   RBD palm oil                      17,360             22,495
   RBD palm olein                   214,315            126,495
   RBD palm stearin                  22,780             38,900
   Crude palm kernel oil              6,000              8,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        12,925             44,225
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Feb 1 - 10         Jan 1 - 10
   European Union                    37,290            115,205
   China                             58,435             61,000
   India & subcontinent             164,920             83,000
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
January              1,466,932         +188,271       +14.7
