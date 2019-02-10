Malaysia's Feb 1 - 10 palm oil exports fall 13.0 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February 1 - 10 fell 13.0 percent to 393,353 tonnes from 451,845 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Feb 1 - 10 Jan 1 - 10 Crude palm oil 40,640 126,275 RBD palm oil 17,360 22,495 RBD palm olein 214,315 126,495 RBD palm stearin 22,780 38,900 Crude palm kernel oil 6,000 8,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 12,925 44,225 TOP PALM MARKETS Feb 1 - 10 Jan 1 - 10 European Union 37,290 115,205 China 58,435 61,000 India & subcontinent 164,920 83,000 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % January 1,466,932 +188,271 +14.7 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com