Malaysia's Feb 1-10 palm oil exports rise 53.94% - ITS

By Reuters Staff

    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for Feb. 1-10 rose 53.94% to 400,375 tonnes from
260,080 tonnes shipped during Jan. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Wednesday.
    Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
Feb. 1-10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                   Feb 1-10          Jan 1-10

   Crude palm oil                    65,155             45,470

   RBD palm oil                      31,425             23,150

   RBD palm olein                   119,550             88,250

   RBD palm stearin                  25,835             23,180

   Crude palm kernel oil              7,300             11,980

   Palm fatty acid distillate         5,300              9,750


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                   Feb 1-10           Jan 1-10

   European Union                    96,810             84,230

   China                             54,460             38,050

   India & subcontinent              44,175             25,340


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
January              1,059,225         -626,733       -37.2
December             1,685,958         +276,207       +19.6
November             1,409,751         -280,486       -16.6



Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email:
areuters@gmail.com

 (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Edmund Blair)
