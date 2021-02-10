Malaysia's Feb 1-10 palm oil exports rise 53.94% - ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-10 rose 53.94% to 400,375 tonnes from 260,080 tonnes shipped during Jan. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for Feb. 1-10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Feb 1-10 Jan 1-10 Crude palm oil 65,155 45,470 RBD palm oil 31,425 23,150 RBD palm olein 119,550 88,250 RBD palm stearin 25,835 23,180 Crude palm kernel oil 7,300 11,980 Palm fatty acid distillate 5,300 9,750 TOP PALM MARKETS Feb 1-10 Jan 1-10 European Union 96,810 84,230 China 54,460 38,050 India & subcontinent 44,175 25,340 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % January 1,059,225 -626,733 -37.2 December 1,685,958 +276,207 +19.6 November 1,409,751 -280,486 -16.6 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Edmund Blair)