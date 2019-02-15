Malaysia's Feb 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 11.6 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February 1 - 15 rose 11.6 percent to 686,657 tonnes from 615,565 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Feb 1 - 15 Jan 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 77,540 145,275 RBD palm oil 41,270 39,995 RBD palm olein 354,725 204,945 RBD palm stearin 39,175 57,800 Crude palm kernel oil 10,000 12,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 16,425 47,875 TOP PALM MARKETS Feb 1 - 15 Jan 1 - 15 European Union 144,789 125,275 China 91,935 110,050 India & subcontinent 275,655 126,650 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % January 1,466,932 +188,271 +14.7 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com