Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 15, 2019 / 4:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Feb 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 11.6 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February 1 - 15 rose 11.6 percent
to 686,657 tonnes from 615,565 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Feb 1 - 15         Jan 1 - 15
   Crude palm oil                    77,540            145,275
   RBD palm oil                      41,270             39,995
   RBD palm olein                   354,725            204,945
   RBD palm stearin                  39,175             57,800
   Crude palm kernel oil             10,000             12,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        16,425             47,875
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Feb 1 - 15         Jan 1 - 15
   European Union                   144,789            125,275
   China                             91,935            110,050
   India & subcontinent             275,655            126,650
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
January              1,466,932         +188,271       +14.7
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below