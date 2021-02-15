Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Malaysia's Feb 1-15 palm oil exports up 27.4% mth/mth -ITS

    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil product
exports for February 1-15 rose 27.4% to 530,545 tonnes from
416,565 tonnes shipped during January 1-15, cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
    Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
February 1-15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                   Feb 1-15           Jan 1-15

   Crude palm oil                    98,725             87,820

   RBD palm oil                      31,725             35,975

   RBD palm olein                   150,350            114,305

   RBD palm stearin                  33,335             38,720

   Crude palm kernel oil             19,500             17,480

   Palm fatty acid distillate        5,300             21,750


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                   Feb 1-15           Jan 1-15

   European Union                   153,785            134,595

   China                             70,260             53,050

   India & subcontinent              71,675             56,190


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
January              1,059,225         -626,733       -37.2
December             1,685,958         +276,207       +19.6
November             1,409,751         -280,486       -16.6



