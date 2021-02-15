Malaysia's Feb 1-15 palm oil exports up 27.4% mth/mth -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil product exports for February 1-15 rose 27.4% to 530,545 tonnes from 416,565 tonnes shipped during January 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1-15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Feb 1-15 Jan 1-15 Crude palm oil 98,725 87,820 RBD palm oil 31,725 35,975 RBD palm olein 150,350 114,305 RBD palm stearin 33,335 38,720 Crude palm kernel oil 19,500 17,480 Palm fatty acid distillate 5,300 21,750 TOP PALM MARKETS Feb 1-15 Jan 1-15 European Union 153,785 134,595 China 70,260 53,050 India & subcontinent 71,675 56,190 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % January 1,059,225 -626,733 -37.2 December 1,685,958 +276,207 +19.6 November 1,409,751 -280,486 -16.6 (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com)