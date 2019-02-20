Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Malaysia's Feb 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 0.8 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February 1 - 20 rose 0.8 percent
to 919,492 tonnes from 912,061 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Feb 1 - 20         Jan 1 - 20
   Crude palm oil                   114,540            216,665
   RBD palm oil                      60,060             49,370
   RBD palm olein                   459,530            324,568
   RBD palm stearin                  57,185             85,500
   Crude palm kernel oil             25,500             15,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        28,405             67,325
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Feb 1 - 20         Jan 1 - 20
   European Union                   214,789            174,390
   China                             98,525            188,350
   India & subcontinent             361,840            180,625
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
January              1,466,932         +188,271       +14.7
