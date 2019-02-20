Malaysia's Feb 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 0.8 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February 1 - 20 rose 0.8 percent to 919,492 tonnes from 912,061 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Feb 1 - 20 Jan 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 114,540 216,665 RBD palm oil 60,060 49,370 RBD palm olein 459,530 324,568 RBD palm stearin 57,185 85,500 Crude palm kernel oil 25,500 15,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 28,405 67,325 TOP PALM MARKETS Feb 1 - 20 Jan 1 - 20 European Union 214,789 174,390 China 98,525 188,350 India & subcontinent 361,840 180,625 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % January 1,466,932 +188,271 +14.7 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com