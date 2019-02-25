Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Malaysia's Feb 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 5.5 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February 1 - 25 fell 5.5 percent
to 1,137,838 tonnes from 1,203,512 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Feb 1 - 25         Jan 1 - 25
   Crude palm oil                   169,065            320,365
   RBD palm oil                      67,410             51,270
   RBD palm olein                   522,190            411,818
   RBD palm stearin                  70,065            103,750
   Crude palm kernel oil             33,500             15,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        40,101             88,075
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Feb 1 - 25         Jan 1 - 25
   European Union                   264,344            302,101
   China                             99,925            223,350
   India & subcontinent             435,345            240,625
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
January              1,466,932         +188,271       +14.7
