Malaysia's Feb 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 5.5 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February 1 - 25 fell 5.5 percent to 1,137,838 tonnes from 1,203,512 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for February 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Feb 1 - 25 Jan 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 169,065 320,365 RBD palm oil 67,410 51,270 RBD palm olein 522,190 411,818 RBD palm stearin 70,065 103,750 Crude palm kernel oil 33,500 15,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 40,101 88,075 TOP PALM MARKETS Feb 1 - 25 Jan 1 - 25 European Union 264,344 302,101 China 99,925 223,350 India & subcontinent 435,345 240,625 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % January 1,466,932 +188,271 +14.7