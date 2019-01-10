Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Malaysia's Jan 1 - 10 palm oil exports fall 0.8 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1 - 10 fell 0.8 percent
to 451,845 tonnes from 308,207 tonnes shipped during December 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Jan 1 - 10         Dec 1 - 10
   Crude palm oil                   126,275             69,610
   RBD palm oil                      22,495              9,370
   RBD palm olein                   126,495            121,080
   RBD palm stearin                  38,900             18,680
   Crude palm kernel oil              8,000              7,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        44,225             13,500
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Jan 1 - 10         Dec 1 - 10
   European Union                   115,205             41,510
   China                             61,000             92,800
   India & subcontinent              83,000             97,610
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
December             1,278,661         +53,763       +4.4
