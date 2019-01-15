Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 15, 2019 / 5:48 AM / in 2 hours

Malaysia's Jan 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 17.0 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1 - 15 rose 17.0 percent
to 615,565 tonnes from 525,939 tonnes shipped during December 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Jan 1 - 15         Dec 1 - 15
   Crude palm oil                   145,275            120,410
   RBD palm oil                      39,995             15,870
   RBD palm olein                   204,945            217,245
   RBD palm stearin                  57,800             27,145
   Crude palm kernel oil             12,000             12,500
   Palm fatty acid distillate        47,875             41,390
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Jan 1 - 15         Dec 1 - 15
   European Union                   125,275             72,072
   China                            110,050            160,360
   India & subcontinent             126,650            170,210
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
December             1,278,661         +53,763       +4.4
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
