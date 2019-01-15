Malaysia's Jan 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 17.0 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1 - 15 rose 17.0 percent to 615,565 tonnes from 525,939 tonnes shipped during December 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Jan 1 - 15 Dec 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 145,275 120,410 RBD palm oil 39,995 15,870 RBD palm olein 204,945 217,245 RBD palm stearin 57,800 27,145 Crude palm kernel oil 12,000 12,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 47,875 41,390 TOP PALM MARKETS Jan 1 - 15 Dec 1 - 15 European Union 125,275 72,072 China 110,050 160,360 India & subcontinent 126,650 170,210 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % December 1,278,661 +53,763 +4.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com