Malaysia's Jan 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 12.9 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1 - 20 rose 12.9 percent to 912,061 tonnes from 808,061 tonnes shipped during December 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Jan 1 - 20 Dec 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 216,665 210,550 RBD palm oil 49,370 29,670 RBD palm olein 324,568 314,102 RBD palm stearin 85,500 44,745 Crude palm kernel oil 15,000 14,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 67,325 62,090 TOP PALM MARKETS Jan 1 - 20 Dec 1 - 20 European Union 174,390 113,097 China 188,350 212,810 India & subcontinent 180,625 249,210 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % December 1,278,661 +53,763 +4.4