January 20, 2019 / 3:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Jan 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 12.9 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1 - 20 rose 12.9 percent
to 912,061 tonnes from 808,061 tonnes shipped during December 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Jan 1 - 20         Dec 1 - 20
   Crude palm oil                   216,665            210,550
   RBD palm oil                      49,370             29,670
   RBD palm olein                   324,568            314,102
   RBD palm stearin                  85,500             44,745
   Crude palm kernel oil             15,000             14,500
   Palm fatty acid distillate        67,325             62,090
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Jan 1 - 20         Dec 1 - 20
   European Union                   174,390            113,097
   China                            188,350            212,810
   India & subcontinent             180,625            249,210
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
December             1,278,661         +53,763       +4.4
