January 25, 2019 / 4:24 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Malaysia's Jan 1 - 25 palm oil exports rise 18.5 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1 - 25 rose 18.5 percent
to 1,203,512 tonnes from 1,015,601 tonnes shipped during December 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Jan 1 - 25         Dec 1 - 25
   Crude palm oil                   320,365            246,745
   RBD palm oil                      51,270             54,080
   RBD palm olein                   411,818            380,652
   RBD palm stearin                 103,750             62,245
   Crude palm kernel oil             15,000             14,500
   Palm fatty acid distillate        88,075             77,090
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Jan 1 - 25         Dec 1 - 25
   European Union                   302,101            173,382
   China                            223,350            248,810
   India & subcontinent             240,625            280,710
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
December             1,278,661         +53,763       +4.4
