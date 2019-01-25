Malaysia's Jan 1 - 25 palm oil exports rise 18.5 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1 - 25 rose 18.5 percent to 1,203,512 tonnes from 1,015,601 tonnes shipped during December 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Jan 1 - 25 Dec 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 320,365 246,745 RBD palm oil 51,270 54,080 RBD palm olein 411,818 380,652 RBD palm stearin 103,750 62,245 Crude palm kernel oil 15,000 14,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 88,075 77,090 TOP PALM MARKETS Jan 1 - 25 Dec 1 - 25 European Union 302,101 173,382 China 223,350 248,810 India & subcontinent 240,625 280,710 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % December 1,278,661 +53,763 +4.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com