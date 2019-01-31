Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Malaysia's Jan palm oil exports rise 14.7 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January rose 14.7 percent
to 1,466,932 tonnes from 1,278,661 tonnes shipped during December, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                        Jan                Dec
   Crude palm oil                   408,930            337,310
   RBD palm oil                      59,120             73,530
   RBD palm olein                   497,773            428,252
   RBD palm stearin                 112,570             89,295
   Crude palm kernel oil             15,000             22,350
   Palm fatty acid distillate        96,575             92,090
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                        Jan                Dec
   European Union                   402,246            226,482
   China                            255,350            300,810
   India & subcontinent             329,575            322,010
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
January              1,466,932         +188,271       +14.7
