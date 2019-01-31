Malaysia's Jan palm oil exports rise 14.7 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January rose 14.7 percent to 1,466,932 tonnes from 1,278,661 tonnes shipped during December, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Jan Dec Crude palm oil 408,930 337,310 RBD palm oil 59,120 73,530 RBD palm olein 497,773 428,252 RBD palm stearin 112,570 89,295 Crude palm kernel oil 15,000 22,350 Palm fatty acid distillate 96,575 92,090 TOP PALM MARKETS Jan Dec European Union 402,246 226,482 China 255,350 300,810 India & subcontinent 329,575 322,010 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % January 1,466,932 +188,271 +14.7 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com