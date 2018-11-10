Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Malaysia's Nov 1 - 10 palm oil exports rise 4.5 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1 - 10 rose 4.5 percent
to 310,592 tonnes from 297,265 tonnes shipped during October 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Nov 1 - 10         Oct 1 - 10
   Crude palm oil                    58,300             60,400
   RBD palm oil                      22,720             38,010
   RBD palm olein                    93,500             45,065
   RBD palm stearin                  31,465             33,970
   Crude palm kernel oil                  0              7,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate         4,636             24,750
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Nov 1 - 10         Oct 1 - 10
   European Union                    39,532             66,710
   China                             29,400             39,340
   India & subcontinent              65,500             91,600
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
October              1,398,418         -229,652       -14.1
