Malaysia's Nov 1 - 10 palm oil exports rise 4.5 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1 - 10 rose 4.5 percent to 310,592 tonnes from 297,265 tonnes shipped during October 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Nov 1 - 10 Oct 1 - 10 Crude palm oil 58,300 60,400 RBD palm oil 22,720 38,010 RBD palm olein 93,500 45,065 RBD palm stearin 31,465 33,970 Crude palm kernel oil 0 7,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 4,636 24,750 TOP PALM MARKETS Nov 1 - 10 Oct 1 - 10 European Union 39,532 66,710 China 29,400 39,340 India & subcontinent 65,500 91,600 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % October 1,398,418 -229,652 -14.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com