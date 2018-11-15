Malaysia's Nov 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 9.2 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1 - 15 rose 9.2 percent to 551,857 tonnes from 505,352 tonnes shipped during October 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Nov 1 - 15 Oct 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 104,600 112,155 RBD palm oil 27,720 43,210 RBD palm olein 186,180 114,085 RBD palm stearin 56,400 57,870 Crude palm kernel oil 15,600 17,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 13,436 34,412 TOP PALM MARKETS Nov 1 - 15 Oct 1 - 15 European Union 123,567 133,915 China 50,900 78,340 India & subcontinent 122,500 116,282 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % October 1,398,418 -229,652 -14.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com