Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2018 / 3:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Nov 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 9.2 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1 - 15 rose 9.2 percent
to 551,857 tonnes from 505,352 tonnes shipped during October 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Nov 1 - 15         Oct 1 - 15
   Crude palm oil                   104,600            112,155
   RBD palm oil                      27,720             43,210
   RBD palm olein                   186,180            114,085
   RBD palm stearin                  56,400             57,870
   Crude palm kernel oil             15,600             17,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        13,436             34,412
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Nov 1 - 15         Oct 1 - 15
   European Union                   123,567            133,915
   China                             50,900             78,340
   India & subcontinent             122,500            116,282
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
October              1,398,418         -229,652       -14.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.