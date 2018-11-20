Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Malaysia's Nov 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 3.2 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1 - 20 fell 3.2 percent
to 785,493 tonnes from 811,012 tonnes shipped during October 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Nov 1 - 20         Oct 1 - 20
   Crude palm oil                   142,300            161,005
   RBD palm oil                      34,150            270,170
   RBD palm olein                   231,620             60,010
   RBD palm stearin                  81,960              3,900
   Crude palm kernel oil             26,600             17,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        35,736             38,912
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Nov 1 - 20         Oct 1 - 20
   European Union                   196,073            184,270
   China                            103,650            108,840
   India & subcontinent             150,000            155,882
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
October              1,398,418         -229,652       -14.1
