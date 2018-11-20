Malaysia's Nov 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 3.2 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1 - 20 fell 3.2 percent to 785,493 tonnes from 811,012 tonnes shipped during October 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Nov 1 - 20 Oct 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 142,300 161,005 RBD palm oil 34,150 270,170 RBD palm olein 231,620 60,010 RBD palm stearin 81,960 3,900 Crude palm kernel oil 26,600 17,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 35,736 38,912 TOP PALM MARKETS Nov 1 - 20 Oct 1 - 20 European Union 196,073 184,270 China 103,650 108,840 India & subcontinent 150,000 155,882 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % October 1,398,418 -229,652 -14.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com