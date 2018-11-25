Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Malaysia's Nov 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 2.6 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1 - 25 fell 2.6 percent
to 1,041,433 tonnes from 1,068,662 tonnes shipped during October 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Nov 1 - 25         Oct 1 - 25
   Crude palm oil                   249,430            206,905
   RBD palm oil                      50,775             72,360
   RBD palm olein                   274,400            345,920
   RBD palm stearin                  99,060             92,500
   Crude palm kernel oil             39,110             17,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        43,436             59,312
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Nov 1 - 25         Oct 1 - 25
   European Union                   225,933            207,100
   China                            121,150            189,340
   India & subcontinent             242,100            190,382
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
October              1,398,418         -229,652       -14.1
