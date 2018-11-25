Malaysia's Nov 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 2.6 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1 - 25 fell 2.6 percent to 1,041,433 tonnes from 1,068,662 tonnes shipped during October 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Nov 1 - 25 Oct 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 249,430 206,905 RBD palm oil 50,775 72,360 RBD palm olein 274,400 345,920 RBD palm stearin 99,060 92,500 Crude palm kernel oil 39,110 17,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 43,436 59,312 TOP PALM MARKETS Nov 1 - 25 Oct 1 - 25 European Union 225,933 207,100 China 121,150 189,340 India & subcontinent 242,100 190,382 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % October 1,398,418 -229,652 -14.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com