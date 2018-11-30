Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 30, 2018 / 3:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Nov palm oil exports fall 12.4 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November fell 12.4 percent
to 1,224,898 tonnes from 1,398,418 tonnes shipped during October, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                        Nov                Oct
   Crude palm oil                   295,030            236,555
   RBD palm oil                      58,075            101,240
   RBD palm olein                   331,095            485,735
   RBD palm stearin                 105,350            109,820
   Crude palm kernel oil             42,110             26,125
   Palm fatty acid distillate        54,156             94,057
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                        Nov                Oct
   European Union                   288,218            321,281
   China                            121,150            242,435
   India & subcontinent             290,020            242,082
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
November             1,224,898         -173,520       -12.4
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.