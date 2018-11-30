Malaysia's Nov palm oil exports fall 12.4 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November fell 12.4 percent to 1,224,898 tonnes from 1,398,418 tonnes shipped during October, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for November compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Nov Oct Crude palm oil 295,030 236,555 RBD palm oil 58,075 101,240 RBD palm olein 331,095 485,735 RBD palm stearin 105,350 109,820 Crude palm kernel oil 42,110 26,125 Palm fatty acid distillate 54,156 94,057 TOP PALM MARKETS Nov Oct European Union 288,218 321,281 China 121,150 242,435 India & subcontinent 290,020 242,082 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % November 1,224,898 -173,520 -12.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com