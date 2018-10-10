Malaysia's Oct 1 - 10 palm oil exports fall 39.3 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1 - 10 fell 39.3 percent to 297,265 tonnes from 489,492 tonnes shipped during September 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1 - 10 Sept 1 - 10 Crude palm oil 60,400 171,675 RBD palm oil 38,010 47,770 RBD palm olein 45,065 127,870 RBD palm stearin 33,970 14,253 Crude palm kernel oil 7,000 10,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 24,750 10,020 TOP PALM MARKETS Oct 1 - 10 Sept 1 - 10 European Union 66,710 180,167 China 39,340 49,200 India & subcontinent 91,600 69,395 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,070 +554,167 +51.6 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com