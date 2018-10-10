FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2018 / 5:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Oct 1 - 10 palm oil exports fall 39.3 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1 - 10 fell 39.3 percent
to 297,265 tonnes from 489,492 tonnes shipped during September 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Oct 1 - 10        Sept 1 - 10
   Crude palm oil                    60,400            171,675
   RBD palm oil                      38,010             47,770
   RBD palm olein                    45,065            127,870
   RBD palm stearin                  33,970             14,253
   Crude palm kernel oil              7,000             10,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        24,750             10,020
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Oct 1 - 10        Sept 1 - 10
   European Union                    66,710            180,167
   China                             39,340             49,200
   India & subcontinent              91,600             69,395
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
September            1,628,070         +554,167       +51.6
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
