October 15, 2018 / 5:56 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Malaysia's Oct 1 - 15 palm oil exports fall 32.8 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1 - 15 fell 32.8 percent
to 505,352 tonnes from 752,317 tonnes shipped during September 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Oct 1 - 15        Sept 1 - 15
   Crude palm oil                   112,155            205,020
   RBD palm oil                      43,210             75,200
   RBD palm olein                   114,085            221,770
   RBD palm stearin                  57,870             21,453
   Crude palm kernel oil             17,000             12,550
   Palm fatty acid distillate        34,412             12,520
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Oct 1 - 15        Sept 1 - 15
   European Union                   133,915            189,132
   China                             78,340            104,600
   India & subcontinent             116,282            137,695
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
September            1,628,070         +554,167       +51.6
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
