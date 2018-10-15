Malaysia's Oct 1 - 15 palm oil exports fall 32.8 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1 - 15 fell 32.8 percent to 505,352 tonnes from 752,317 tonnes shipped during September 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1 - 15 Sept 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 112,155 205,020 RBD palm oil 43,210 75,200 RBD palm olein 114,085 221,770 RBD palm stearin 57,870 21,453 Crude palm kernel oil 17,000 12,550 Palm fatty acid distillate 34,412 12,520 TOP PALM MARKETS Oct 1 - 15 Sept 1 - 15 European Union 133,915 189,132 China 78,340 104,600 India & subcontinent 116,282 137,695 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,070 +554,167 +51.6 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com