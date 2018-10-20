FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2018 / 2:56 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Malaysia's Oct 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 26.0 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1 - 20 fell 26.0 percent
to 811,012 tonnes from 1,096,297 tonnes shipped during September 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Oct 1 - 20        Sept 1 - 20
   Crude palm oil                   161,005            292,200
   RBD palm oil                     270,170            109,355
   RBD palm olein                    60,010            305,230
   RBD palm stearin                   3,900             61,063
   Crude palm kernel oil             17,000             15,550
   Palm fatty acid distillate        38,912             26,420
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Oct 1 - 20        Sept 1 - 20
   European Union                   184,270            319,592
   China                            108,840            104,600
   India & subcontinent             155,882            234,745
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
September            1,628,070         +554,167       +51.6
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
