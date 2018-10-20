Malaysia's Oct 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 26.0 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1 - 20 fell 26.0 percent to 811,012 tonnes from 1,096,297 tonnes shipped during September 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1 - 20 Sept 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 161,005 292,200 RBD palm oil 270,170 109,355 RBD palm olein 60,010 305,230 RBD palm stearin 3,900 61,063 Crude palm kernel oil 17,000 15,550 Palm fatty acid distillate 38,912 26,420 TOP PALM MARKETS Oct 1 - 20 Sept 1 - 20 European Union 184,270 319,592 China 108,840 104,600 India & subcontinent 155,882 234,745 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,070 +554,167 +51.6 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com