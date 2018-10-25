Malaysia's Oct 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 22.1 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1 - 25 fell 22.1 percent to 1,068,662 tonnes from 1,370,897 tonnes shipped during September 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1 - 25 Sept 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 206,905 353,210 RBD palm oil 72,360 128,055 RBD palm olein 345,920 401,250 RBD palm stearin 92,500 77,513 Crude palm kernel oil 17,000 18,550 Palm fatty acid distillate 59,312 39,940 TOP PALM MARKETS Oct 1 - 25 Sept 1 - 25 European Union 207,100 377,342 China 189,340 128,600 India & subcontinent 190,382 293,755 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,070 +554,167 +51.6 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com