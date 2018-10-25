FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 25, 2018 / 3:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Oct 1 - 25 palm oil exports fall 22.1 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1 - 25 fell 22.1 percent
to 1,068,662 tonnes from 1,370,897 tonnes shipped during September 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Oct 1 - 25        Sept 1 - 25
   Crude palm oil                   206,905            353,210
   RBD palm oil                      72,360            128,055
   RBD palm olein                   345,920            401,250
   RBD palm stearin                  92,500             77,513
   Crude palm kernel oil             17,000             18,550
   Palm fatty acid distillate        59,312             39,940
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Oct 1 - 25        Sept 1 - 25
   European Union                   207,100            377,342
   China                            189,340            128,600
   India & subcontinent             190,382            293,755
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
September            1,628,070         +554,167       +51.6
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.