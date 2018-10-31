FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 5:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Oct palm oil exports fall 14.1 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October fell 14.1 percent
to 1,398,418 tonnes from 1,628,070 tonnes shipped during September, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                        Oct               Sept
   Crude palm oil                   236,555            397,153
   RBD palm oil                     101,240            133,540
   RBD palm olein                   485,735            478,825
   RBD palm stearin                 109,820            107,243
   Crude palm kernel oil             26,125             18,550
   Palm fatty acid distillate        94,057             64,040
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                        Oct               Sept
   European Union                   321,281            417,567
   China                            242,435            156,600
   India & subcontinent             242,082            316,255
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
October              1,398,418         -229,652       -14.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
