Malaysia's Oct palm oil exports fall 14.1 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October fell 14.1 percent to 1,398,418 tonnes from 1,628,070 tonnes shipped during September, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for October compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct Sept Crude palm oil 236,555 397,153 RBD palm oil 101,240 133,540 RBD palm olein 485,735 478,825 RBD palm stearin 109,820 107,243 Crude palm kernel oil 26,125 18,550 Palm fatty acid distillate 94,057 64,040 TOP PALM MARKETS Oct Sept European Union 321,281 417,567 China 242,435 156,600 India & subcontinent 242,082 316,255 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % October 1,398,418 -229,652 -14.1