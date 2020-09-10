Malaysia's Sept 1-10 palm oil exports rise 10.3% - ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-10 rose 10.3% to 470,925 tonnes from 426,797 tonnes shipped during Aug. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1 - 10 Aug 1 - 10 Crude palm oil 146,535 84,270 RBD palm oil 25,375 29,280 RBD palm olein 106,870 154,540 RBD palm stearin 39,010 26,905 Crude palm kernel oil 5,595 23,410 Palm fatty acid distillate 4,520 14,232 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept 1 - 10 Aug 1 - 10 European Union 94,800 85,075 China 95,010 101,505 India & subcontinent 103,980 31,775 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,491,422 -225,558 -13.1 July 1,716,980 +94,548 +5.8 June 1,622,432 +366,037 +29.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)