September 10, 2020 / 8:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia's Sept 1-10 palm oil exports rise 10.3% - ITS

    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for Sept. 1-10 rose 10.3% to 470,925 tonnes from
426,797 tonnes shipped during Aug. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Thursday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
September 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                Sept 1 - 10         Aug 1 - 10

   Crude palm oil                   146,535             84,270

   RBD palm oil                      25,375             29,280

   RBD palm olein                   106,870            154,540

   RBD palm stearin                  39,010             26,905

   Crude palm kernel oil              5,595             23,410

   Palm fatty acid distillate         4,520             14,232


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                Sept 1 - 10         Aug 1 - 10

   European Union                    94,800             85,075

   China                             95,010            101,505

   India & subcontinent             103,980             31,775


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,491,422         -225,558       -13.1
July                 1,716,980         +94,548       +5.8
June                 1,622,432         +366,037       +29.1



 (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)
