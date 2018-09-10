Malaysia's Sept 1 - 10 palm oil exports rise 63.0 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 10 rose 63.0 percent to 489,492 tonnes from 300,326 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1 - 10 Aug 1 - 10 Crude palm oil 171,675 52,000 RBD palm oil 47,770 22,895 RBD palm olein 127,870 119,291 RBD palm stearin 14,253 16,669 Crude palm kernel oil 10,000 3,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 10,020 10,400 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept 1 - 10 Aug 1 - 10 European Union 180,167 73,031 China 49,200 16,700 India & subcontinent 69,395 66,100 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,073,903 +32,252 +3.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com