September 10, 2018 / 3:24 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Malaysia's Sept 1 - 10 palm oil exports rise 63.0 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 10 rose 63.0 percent
to 489,492 tonnes from 300,326 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                Sept 1 - 10         Aug 1 - 10
   Crude palm oil                   171,675             52,000
   RBD palm oil                      47,770             22,895
   RBD palm olein                   127,870            119,291
   RBD palm stearin                  14,253             16,669
   Crude palm kernel oil             10,000              3,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        10,020             10,400
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                Sept 1 - 10         Aug 1 - 10
   European Union                   180,167             73,031
   China                             49,200             16,700
   India & subcontinent              69,395             66,100
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,073,903         +32,252       +3.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
