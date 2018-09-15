FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's Sept 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 77.2 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 15 rose 77.2 percent
to 752,317 tonnes from 424,487 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                Sept 1 - 15         Aug 1 - 15
   Crude palm oil                   205,020             65,000
   RBD palm oil                      75,200             28,895
   RBD palm olein                   221,770            131,941
   RBD palm stearin                  21,453             18,475
   Crude palm kernel oil             12,550              8,500
   Palm fatty acid distillate        12,520             23,665
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                Sept 1 - 15         Aug 1 - 15
   European Union                   189,132            109,542
   China                            104,600             16,700
   India & subcontinent             137,695             83,400
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,073,903         +32,252       +3.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
