Malaysia's Sept 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 77.2 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 15 rose 77.2 percent to 752,317 tonnes from 424,487 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1 - 15 Aug 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 205,020 65,000 RBD palm oil 75,200 28,895 RBD palm olein 221,770 131,941 RBD palm stearin 21,453 18,475 Crude palm kernel oil 12,550 8,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 12,520 23,665 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept 1 - 15 Aug 1 - 15 European Union 189,132 109,542 China 104,600 16,700 India & subcontinent 137,695 83,400 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,073,903 +32,252 +3.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com