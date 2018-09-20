FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Malaysia's Sept 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 79.2 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 20 rose 79.2 percent
to 1,096,297 tonnes from 611,736 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                Sept 1 - 20         Aug 1 - 20
   Crude palm oil                   292,200            103,000
   RBD palm oil                     109,355             47,245
   RBD palm olein                   305,230            187,205
   RBD palm stearin                  61,063             30,325
   Crude palm kernel oil             15,550             16,500
   Palm fatty acid distillate        26,420             42,215
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                Sept 1 - 20         Aug 1 - 20
   European Union                   319,592            149,252
   China                            104,600             43,150
   India & subcontinent             234,745            133,900
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,073,903         +32,252       +3.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
