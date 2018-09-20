Malaysia's Sept 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 79.2 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 20 rose 79.2 percent to 1,096,297 tonnes from 611,736 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1 - 20 Aug 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 292,200 103,000 RBD palm oil 109,355 47,245 RBD palm olein 305,230 187,205 RBD palm stearin 61,063 30,325 Crude palm kernel oil 15,550 16,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 26,420 42,215 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept 1 - 20 Aug 1 - 20 European Union 319,592 149,252 China 104,600 43,150 India & subcontinent 234,745 133,900 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,073,903 +32,252 +3.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com