Malaysia's Sept 1 - 25 palm oil exports rise 64.2 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 25 rose 64.2 percent to 1,370,897 tonnes from 835,134 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1 - 25 Aug 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 353,210 116,200 RBD palm oil 128,055 42,595 RBD palm olein 401,250 268,573 RBD palm stearin 77,513 57,975 Crude palm kernel oil 18,550 19,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 39,940 53,775 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept 1 - 25 Aug 1 - 25 European Union 377,342 180,852 China 128,600 86,990 India & subcontinent 293,755 150,200 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,073,903 +32,252 +3.1