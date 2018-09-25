FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 25, 2018 / 4:22 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Malaysia's Sept 1 - 25 palm oil exports rise 64.2 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 25 rose 64.2 percent
to 1,370,897 tonnes from 835,134 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                Sept 1 - 25         Aug 1 - 25
   Crude palm oil                   353,210            116,200
   RBD palm oil                     128,055             42,595
   RBD palm olein                   401,250            268,573
   RBD palm stearin                  77,513             57,975
   Crude palm kernel oil             18,550             19,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        39,940             53,775
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                Sept 1 - 25         Aug 1 - 25
   European Union                   377,342            180,852
   China                            128,600             86,990
   India & subcontinent             293,755            150,200
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,073,903         +32,252       +3.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.