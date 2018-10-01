FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 1, 2018 / 2:35 AM / in 2 hours

Malaysia's Sept palm oil exports rise 51.6 pct -ITS

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September rose 51.6 percent
to 1,628,070 tonnes from 1,073,903 tonnes shipped during August, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.
Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                       Sept                Aug
   Crude palm oil                   397,153            157,700
   RBD palm oil                     133,540             77,945
   RBD palm olein                   478,825            335,413
   RBD palm stearin                 107,243             66,910
   Crude palm kernel oil             18,550             24,500
   Palm fatty acid distillate        64,040             62,925
TOP PALM MARKETS
                                       Sept                Aug
   European Union                   417,567            230,596
   China                            156,600             96,990
   India & subcontinent             316,255            230,700
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
September            1,628,070         +554,167       +51.6
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
