Malaysia's Sept palm oil exports rise 51.6 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September rose 51.6 percent to 1,628,070 tonnes from 1,073,903 tonnes shipped during August, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept Aug Crude palm oil 397,153 157,700 RBD palm oil 133,540 77,945 RBD palm olein 478,825 335,413 RBD palm stearin 107,243 66,910 Crude palm kernel oil 18,550 24,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 64,040 62,925 TOP PALM MARKETS Sept Aug European Union 417,567 230,596 China 156,600 96,990 India & subcontinent 316,255 230,700 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,070 +554,167 +51.6