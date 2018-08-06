FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
August 6, 2018 / 4:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Sime Darby Plantations' Bakke Salleh named chairman of Malaysian Palm Oil Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped name in headline)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Monday Sime Darby Plantations’ managing director, Mohd Bakke Salleh, has been appointed as chairman of the industry regulator and research body for a two-year term effective July 31.

Mohd Bakke Salleh previously served as the chief executive of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad (FGV) and Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH), Malaysia’s pilgrimage fund to Mecca, according to a statement, and replaced outgoing MPOB chairman Ahmad Hamzah.

Sime Darby Plantations is the world’s biggest palm oil company by land size, while FGV is the world’s top crude palm oil producer. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.