REFILE-Sime Darby Plantations' Bakke Salleh named chairman of Malaysian Palm Oil Board

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Monday Sime Darby Plantations’ managing director, Mohd Bakke Salleh, has been appointed as chairman of the industry regulator and research body for a two-year term effective July 31.

Mohd Bakke Salleh previously served as the chief executive of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad (FGV) and Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH), Malaysia’s pilgrimage fund to Mecca, according to a statement, and replaced outgoing MPOB chairman Ahmad Hamzah.

Sime Darby Plantations is the world's biggest palm oil company by land size, while FGV is the world's top crude palm oil producer.