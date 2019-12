SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia has set its export tax for crude palm oil at 5% for January, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Friday.

The world’s second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil calculated a reference price of 2,571.16 ringgit ($616.59) per tonne for next month. ($1 = 4.1700 ringgit) (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)