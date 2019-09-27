Malaysia's Sept 1-25 palm oil exports fall 19% on month - ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 fell 19% to 1,105,970 tonnes from 1,365,033 tonnes shipped during Aug. 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for September 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS

Sept 1 - 25 Aug 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 311,565 274,141 RBD palm oil 84,110 60,600 RBD palm olein 363,555 658,246 RBD palm stearin 86,600 129,080 Crude palm kernel oil 30,750 32,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 36,910 60,515 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,637,752 +226,217 +16.0 July 1,411,535 +68,107 +5.1 June 1,343,428 -334,211 -19.9 May 1,677,639 +155,694 +10.2 (Reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)