Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stockpiles rise 1.24% to 3-month high - MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s palm oil end-September inventories rose 1.24% from the month before to 1.73 million tonnes, the highest in three months, according to industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Monday.

September crude palm oil production rose 0.32% from August to 1.87 million tonnes.

Palm oil exports rose 1.88% on-month to 1.61 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters poll had forecast September inventories would rise 1.27% to 1.72 million tonnes. Production had been expected to climb 4.85%, while exports were seen rising 6.2%.