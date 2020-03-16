Four dead in fire at Petronas-Aramco refinery complex in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 (Reuters) - A fire and explosion at the refining and petrochemicals complex in southern Malaysia owned by Petronas and Saudi Aramco has killed four, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday, citing authorities.

Pauzan Ahmad, a fire and rescue department official quoted by Bernama, said another person sustained 70% burns and one was missing.

The news agency had earlier reported that the incident occurred on Sunday night and that the situation was under control. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)