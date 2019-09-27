Malaysian PM Mahathir says mulling listing of Petronas' exploration unit - Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia is considering listing Petronas Carigali, the exploration and production arm of state energy company Petronas, state news agency Bernama reported on Friday citing Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir has previously said that the government was looking to sell state assets to reduce debt.

“We may sell off the shares of the (Petronas) subsidiaries because that will not affect Petronas that much. One of them is Carigali but there are also a few others,” Mahathir said in a dialogue session in New York, according to Bernama.